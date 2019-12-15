Live game blog: Packers vs. Chicago Bears

Not sure what happened. He might have had the wind knocked out of him.
Martinez is up and walking off the field.
Oren Burks will replace him.
If I'm the Bears, I go right after Burks. Don't even mess around and get him matched up in coverage somehow.
Wow, apparently the Packers receivers aren't the only ones who can't catch. Anthony Miller with a huge drop.
I guess the throw was a little bit out there now that I look at it again.
Bears are going to want to take a look at this. Did Miller get his feet down?
Good coverage by Chandon Sullivan who forced Miller to the sideline. Also, who ever got after Trubisky at the last minute made a huge play.
Jones looked like he had a head of steam going, but Kwiatkowski just nailed him.
Rodgers really has a lot of time to throw.
They don't seem to want Rodgers to get out of the pocket.
Packers CB Tramon Williams has been cleared to return from concussion evaluation.
Man, Rodgers should be screaming at himself for that decision. Not only wasn't Graham open, he threw it right to Kwiatkowski.
Not sure why he insists on forcing it to Graaham.
And on fourth and 6, he forces another one as the Bears blitz.
That's being a little too aggressive there.