Live game blog: Packers vs. Chicago Bears

Rodgers mad at Tonyan but he should be mad at himself. He had the first down if he just kept running.
They might be, but we haven't had too many plays down there. It didn't affect the Adams route down the sideline and Tonyan was in the shade I believe.
I didn't see it. Tonyan would have had to stop completely.
Trubisky is settling for a lot of short stuff. The Packers are pretty much rushing four every down and dropping seven. He's having a hard time finding anyone down the field.
Pettine came with Savage off the edge thaht time and Trubisky calmly hit the hot read. First down.
FYI; Tramon Williams is still out. Chandon Sullivan playing the slot.
Ineligible receiver downfield on the Bears will call this screen back to the 22. First and 15.
Still haven't seen any Oren Burks. It's been all Campbell so far.
Pettine went with three OLBs on that play with Z. Smith lining up in the middle as a rover.
Seems to be a good plan. Bears are trying to get the ball outside away from Z. Smith.
Packers' run defense so far has been excellent.
Delayed blitz from Blake Martinez and Trubisky makes a nice play throwing back across the field. Dangerous throw. If Amos is playing a litlte more shallow, he has a chance to pick that off.
I don't think the Packers mind him trying to make that kind of play.
Fackrell with good pressure around the edge but there was no one there to contain. Z. Smith overran the play a little and Trubisky got free.
Bears are starting to move the ball now.
Bears QB Mitch Trubisky is 9 of 10 for 49 yards.
ILB Blake Martinez is hurt.