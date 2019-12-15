Live game blog: Packers vs. Chicago Bears

He's made three excellent throws today, two of them dropped.
Crosby put that kick in a great place and Patterson still broke tackles and got it out to the 37.
Packers are going with Campbell at ILB again. Bears go no huddle again.
Chandon Sullivan in for Tramon Williams.
Yes, didn't get a chance ot post that. He'll go in tthe locker room and be evaluated. About a 33% chance he'll be cleared, so Chandon Sullivan is going to have to come through.
They must be happy they kept Redmond and Jackson up today.
Packers weren't really even set and they still stuffed the Bears on that third down play. It's almost like the Bears' no huddle is screwing them up.
Tyler Ervin is back in the game and was there to field the punt.
Geez, Allison almost dropped that one.
Right up the gap where Akiem Hicks would normally do. Gain of 6 for Williams.
I don't see anyone slipping.
Rodgers with the hurry up and Allison now with two catches this drive.
Lots of play-action today.
Rodgers just surveyed the coverage and forced the Bears to show their coverage, but the clock wound down for the end of the quarter.
Sorry for the delay, computer made me reboot.
No, they're going with a lot of play-action, assuming the Bears are looking to stop the run.