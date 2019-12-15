Live game blog: Packers vs. Chicago Bears

It's a 34-yard punt. 15-yard penalty. First down on the Bears 35.
He should have called fair catch. But going after it is not the wrong thing to do.
They're taught not to let it bounce. Othewrwise it could roll another 20 yards. I saw a flag right away so I assumed he signaled fair catch.
Tyler Ervin has a hand injury and his return is questionable.
Because you have to give him room to field the ball.
Bears have both safeties back.
Larzard gets close, but it's short... fourth and 3.
LaFleur is going for it. I would kick the field goal.
LaFleur called timeout and right after he did, Linsley snapped it. Makes me wonder if they really did have a play there they were going to run.
Akiem Hicks going to the sideline and he looks like he's hurt.
Packers will go for it on fourth and 3.
Beautiful set up with Rodgers throwing to Adams in man coverage. No help from HHCD and Adams has the TD on fourth and 3.
Rodgers got the coverage he wanted and for some reason HHCD wasn't shading to Adams' side. Skrine was on his own and he had zero chance of stopping that.
Let's not forget this: Rodgers has had all day to throw. No Khalil Mack, no Leonard Floyd to speak of.