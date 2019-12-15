Live game blog: Packers vs. Chicago Bears

Everyone in the place knew he was going to Adams. He went there anyway.
Bears had him bracketed inside and Skrine let him still get outside.
Play-action again on first down. Graham was totally covered. Time to use Tonyan or Sternberger there. No separation.
Empty set again. Protection is excellent. And Allison drops a perfect pass across the middle.
This is not how MLF envisioned this first series. Actually he did envision it that way except for the drops.
Scott's punt was dangerously close to the middle. Have to keep it to the sideline. That's a 43-yard punt and a 14-yard return.
Maybe. But he only had X amount of money and his priority was improving the defense.
Za'Darius Smith roaming on that last play. Came right up the middle and stuffed that run.
Z.Smith lined up int he middle again.
Putting Z. Smith there really screws up the blocking combinations. It's giving guys one-on-ones and Clark took care of his.
Alexander is really good on those WR screens. He does not mess around. Just attacks the play. Remember last year he clobbered Stefon Diggs on one of those.
Tramon Williams is deep for the punt.
That's going to be return interference. Packers better hope Tramon is OK. They're going to take him to the tent after the shot he took.
Exactly what he's supposed. Run up and fair catch the punt.