Live game blog: Packers vs. Chicago Bears

There's why Josh Jackson is active today. He's been really active on special teams. Tackling Coraderelle Patterson at the 18 is a huge win.
Packers open with Campbell at inside linebacker.
And Trubisky goes right at Campbell with a pass to Cohen.
King is playing outside in the nickel with Tramon Williams inside.
Big play by Kenny Clark. Had a big tackle for loss in the early going last week, too.
Alexander giving a little too much cushion on Anderson.
Watch for the read-option with Trubisky. If the end crashes, he's going to keep it. You saw there, Z. Smith held the point and made him hand off.
Pettine comes with his first blitz. Chandon Sullivan off the slot and he dropped P. Smith into coverage.
Three-man rush against Trubisky and they make him scramble. Pettine drops eight and htere's no where to throw.
Ervin with a nice return. That's a 12-yard return. The guy is averaging 10 yards a return since joining the team.
Yes, if its there. We'll have to see how the Bears corners are playing. I think first they need to show they can run it.
Looks like LaFleur will start the series with two tight ends.
Good question. How about Devin Bush? We'll be wondering about that if Gary doesn't pan out.
Rodgers play-action to MVS deep and ..... he lets it go right through his hands.
Wow. My guess is we won't see him for awhile. A chance to get him going and he just blew it.
That would have been a huge play.