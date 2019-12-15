Live game blog: Packers vs. Chicago Bears

Stats-wise they're about equal. I have not watched enough Bears games to know how he has played, but the Bears seem happy with him and Packers seem happy with Amos.
Yes, with both Bears ILBs out, you can bet they're going to try to run a lot of play-action and leak backs out of the backfield and force them to cover.
If you can run the ball, you can win. Washington worked hard to stop the run early and then dropped eight on third downs. If they continue to run the ball like that, good things will happen to them.
Yes, please scroll down. But to recap, I think Burks will play a lot and be a spy on Trubisky as well as help cover Tarik Cohen out of the backfield.
No. They're pretty set at OLB.
I think Tonyan or Sternberger might have a big game on offense. Defense, I think Tramon Williams is going to have a key pick.
Don't know if he's starting.
He's got another year to go. They'll see where he's at after next year.
I drank a ton of coffee on the drive up. I'm trying to dry out.
You just cherry-picked five guys and failed to mention Jaire Alexander, Darnell Savage, Elgton Jenkins, JK Scott, Hunter Bradley, ESB, MVS. And the book is still out on Gary. After he has shoulder surgery we'll see.
Well, that's what we were told before the season, that it was probable. But no, that's not official.
Bears call tails. It's heads. Packers win and defer. Bears will receive.
Packers have won five of their last six coin flips.
Please email me suggestions. Our coffee maker is kaput in our office at Lambeau Field. We're getting desperate.