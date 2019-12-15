Live game blog: Packers vs. Chicago Bears

I had an excellent week of practice, but as for the Packers, I have no idea. LaFleur kicks us out as soon as they start doing anything meaningful. But I felt I was at the top of my game.
Yes. But not for 70 snaps. It wouldn't be a bad idea to test him early. But only early because as the game goes on he'll get acclimated to the speed and probably start to be a factor.
I'm deferring. I want my defense on the field first.
Eventually. I think they just need some talent at that position. Some guys who aren't one-trick ponies.
Could be. Some of it was LaFleur's desire to have tight ends who could learn his offense quickly, some of it was leadership, some of it was Gutekunst knowing he probably wouldn't get a tight end in the first round.
I don't think so. He's had an average year. Done some good things, but hasn't been a difference maker. I think they were worried about his availability.
It will make him think about it. No QB likes to get hit, AR included. It always makes a difference if you hit a QB early on.
I bet they don't start with it, but they get to it at some point. I think they're going to go play-action a lot to start and see if they can get the Bears to bite.
Possibly. He grew up in an offense that liked to take its shots and I think he still has some of that in him. Plus, I think LaFleur is not averse to taking a shot here and there.
Gutekunst's draft record is very good. He has taken advantage of the strengths of the last two drafts. I don't have any reason to think he'll bomb out. But there's bust risk with every draft pick. That's why he signed the Smiths.