Live game blog: Packers vs. Chicago Bears

Bears are going to go for the field goal. They did not challenge.
Eddie Piniero from 27 yards is ... good. PACKERS 21, BEARS 6.
If the Bears score two touchdowns, we'll hit the score I predicted for this game.
Yes. But I guess they figured a two-score game with 14:56 to go was not impossible to overcome.
I'd have to look that up. I'm sure it has happened.
RB Aaron Jones has 11 carries for 45 yards and two touchdowns today.
Bears DT Akiem Hicks is down again. He's in a lot of pain.
They have a two-game lead on the Vikings.
There's a Mack pressure. Came off the edge unblocked.
Bears jammed the middle and Bulaga had to take the inside guy. Up to Rodgers to get rid of that.
That was as close to a block as you can probably get.
Bears made them take the inside guys. Rodgers has to get rid of it. The shortest distance to the QB is through the middle, so Bulaga has to take that inside guy. Rodgers would need to slid the protection to Mack in order for him to take Mack.
It may have been. He knows Mack is coming, so he goes to his hot read. If it's not there, then he has to run.
I've just been called an idiot.