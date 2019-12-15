Live game blog: Packers vs. Chicago Bears

There's Big Bob Tonyan. Apparently Rodgers has forgiven him.
Should think about leaping over that tackle.
I don't cheer it, but I will admire it and might gasp quietly. I love good plays. Doesn't care who makes them. It's just terrific to be able to witness them live.
The rest of this game is made for Jamaal Williams.
I'll be honest, the only time I ooo'd was that hit Nick Perry had on Andrew Luck. Does anyone remember that? It was vicious.
Rodgers doing everything he can to avoid a sack with a left arm throw. No grounding because he was in the pocket.
Yes, he should. But that's what that first pass was for.
Flag down on the punt return.
Great guy. I was just a kid when I started on this beat and he never big-timed me. Treated me with respect and kindness. I'll never forget that. Saw him in San Diego when he was retired and he was still as nice as ever.
Mitch Trubisky was 9 of 10 for 49 yards. He's 4 of 11 for 78 since.
Until just now. Good shot to Anthony Miller down the middle Wide open.
Then he throws a duck down the left sideline. Did that get tipped or did a hunter hit that with some buck shot?
I was born in the parking lot that day.
Packers are playing some zone and trying to take away anything deep but they aren't doing a good job of it.
Bears now have the ball at the 13.
Trubisky is taking short drop or getting rid of it fast and the line is holding the pocket in front of him.
Third and 6 at the 9 yard line.
Three-man rush on third down and Trubisky's throw to Pattersono is being ruled incomplete.