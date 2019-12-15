Live game blog: Packers vs. Chicago Bears

Sternberger did play that last series. Tonyan seems to be banished.
If's official, Adams is washed up.
Rodgers holding his right hand. NOt sure what happened there.
Kumerow just turning simple Cover 2 into a huge gain down the sideline, knocking people over like bowling pins. 49 yards on the completion.
This is a throw Favre loved to make to Antonio Freeman. Right in between the corner and the safety in Cover 2. It has to be a line drive throw. Kumerow did the rest.
Chicago is challenging whether Kumerow stepped out.
No, that's not challengeable.
It's close. Very close. But I'm looking at it from far away on the stadium video board.
We need to see a close camera angle.
Did not step out of bounds and so the play stands.
Packers have the ball at the 11. Bears lose a timeout.
That ties Kumerow's career-long reception.
Packers are having a good day with yards after the catch.
Kumerow can't get open against man coverage. He's better against zone.
Jones just bowls over cornerback Kevin Tolliver for the TD. His 17th of the season.
Did you see Elgton Jenkins' block on Nick Williams. Watch the replay. And then read my story on Jenkins this morning (if you please). It's why the Packers think so highly of him.