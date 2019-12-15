Live game blog: Packers vs. Chicago Bears

Patterson bobbles the kickoff and won't return it.
Bears start on their own 25.
The run defense has been outstanding today. 16 carries for 39 yards.
Kevin King got turned around and then pushed to the ground by Allen Robinson. Couldn't keep his feet. Not good.
Those are the big plays you just can't give up.
Not sure why they run those screen passes to Alexander's side. He plays them as well as anyone I've seen.
What the heck is Trubisky doing??? Stepped out and King gets the sack. Throw it away!
Trubisky had Riley Ridley crossing in front of Blake Martinez for a sure first down. Missed him.
Ridley just walked off the field with his head down.
Making Mitch play QB, I guess.