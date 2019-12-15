Live game blog: Packers vs. Chicago Bears

Mannn....Inside the press box. But it's chilly with the glass.
I'm thinking 5 o'clock steakhouse in Milwaukee.
OK, Tom is back with my coffee - I do make him go out to the stadium to buy it for me. It was fun y'all.
OK, Packers will take over at the 27 after Ervin's 26-yard return.
Let's see what they talked about during halftime.
Back to two tight ends to start.
That's something for the off-season. We'll see.
Getting the ball to Davante Adams apparently was talked about. 34-yard gain on the slant.
Depends on whether they score.
Rodgers getting some much-desired man coverage. Goes right up the middle and runs for 17 yards. All the DBs with their backs to him.
There's a nice outside zone play where the wide receivers and tight ends just cleared out the side for Jones and let him get to the edge.
Lazard and Sternberger with good blocks and Jones just beat Amukumura's tackle for the TD.
5 plays, 73 yards, 2:16. PACKERS 14, BEARS 3.
RB Aaron Jones has 16 touchdowns this season.