Live game blog: Packers vs. Chicago Bears

OK, I'm going to hand off to Jim.
Honestly - halftime adjustments are overrated. The break is only 12 minutes long. By the time the guys get settled in the locker room it's down to 10...and they have to come out before it's truly over. Coaches start working on second half changes as the first half draws to a close.
Good question. I think for today, with the Bears pass rush, they want the bigger bodies available.
No. But the fans ejected before kickoff probably were.
I thought this was the week the coach would attempt some field goals...but I bet that fourth down touchdown emboldened him to a degree. Kicking from the 36 in this cold may have been a stretch...but to me maybe punt it and play field position.
They're doing a good job on that Bears pass rush, no doubt.
Nah, that was my gift to you last December.
Honestly, I think it's just a first-year offense that doesn't have the key skill guys - i.e. athletic, dynamic tight end and precise route-runner with speed opposite Adams. Bet these are addressed in the offseason.
I haven't noticed him, that's for sure.
I do wonder why they scuttled the motion. I think Rodgers does like to have some static looks so he can see what the defense is doing. The Tonyan touchdown last week was off motion.
Well, MVS dropped a could-be/would-be touchdown, Allison dropped a first down...they scored after that.
More NFL coaches are doing it...there's a method to that madness nowadays.
He's been out there. But they haven't really gotten it outside much...
I'm a little surprised they haven't gotten him involved in the pass game, even lined up as a receiver. But he is pass blocking well.