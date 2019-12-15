Live game blog: Packers vs. Chicago Bears

That's the longest return of the season for the Packers.
Third and 3 coming up. Four-down territory, I would think.
Good time for a draw play.
Nice job by Lazard of coming back and making himself open. He had an out and up and he came back for that ball.
Hey, they ran the ball in the 2-minute drill. I can't believe it!
Clock still running after that Graham catch. Packers taking a lot of time.
Nothing there. Rodgers got out of the pocket quickly. He had a shot to throw it to Jamaal Williams.
Is this intentional grounding?
Yep, this is going to be grounding. He did not get the ball to the line of scrimmage.
Fourth down and a 10-second run off, but the Packers have called timeout.
This will be a Hail Mary possibly. But they also don't want Chicago to get the ball at the 41, so they need to figure out how to run off 9 seconds.
Bad. Incomplete and now the Bears get the ball with 4 seconds left. All Rodgers had to do was dump the ball off. End of half.
Boy, was that a terrible series.
Now the Packers have to defend against a Hail Mary.
Wow, that was all kinds of dumb.
Alexander nearly threw the ball away after the pick and then King is trying to lateral it with no chance. Bad.
QB Aaron Rodgers is 11 of 21 for 100 yards and a TD, 81.4 rating.