Live game blog: Packers vs. Chicago Bears

Crosby was hitting from beyond 50, so I don't know why he didn't go for the point.
Seems like a combination of him and the Bears being careful with their rushes. They don't want Rodgers out of the pocket.
Bears backs have 10 carries for 12 yards so far.
Very nice play by Trubisky. The Packers are spying Trubisky and when he comes out of the pocket it opens things down the field.
Packers can't play both safeties back if one of them is making sure Trubisky doesn't run.
You knew eventually he was going to carry one of those read options. Looked like the wishbone there.
Packers rank 6th in red-zone defense. This will be a big test.
Looked like Rashan Gary had a chance to strip the ball from Trubisky, but he got the sack.
Gary starting to produce a little today.
Got around the corner instead of just using a bull rush.
We've hit the 2-minute warning.