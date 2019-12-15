Live game blog: Packers vs. Chicago Bears

Greetings everyone, welcome to the JSOnline and PackersNews live blog of Packers vs. Bears live from Lambeau Field.
Who's ready for a little football?
I don't think he'll start with it just because Chicago probably prepared for it, but It would be a solid idea if he did. It would help slow down the pass rush and make the Bears think about playing the run.
Just let the offense happen for him. Don't force things and don't be afraid to check the ball down. Get in a rhythm.
And each of you are on the blog, right? Right? Right? I expect a huge boost from you guys. Tell them to get their phones out and be ready for roll call.
Critical is OK. I don't think it's a given Minnesota will beat the LAC, so the Packers could catch a break there. But they need this game as part of their development. They need to show they're worthy of the NFC North lead.
I don't know, but I see Oren Burks playing a lot with Martinez in warm-ups. It tells me they're going to give him a chance and that they want him available to help cover Tarik Cohen out of the backfield. We'll probably see a lot of Ibraheim Campbell, too. Sitting Goodson allows Will Redmond and Josh Jackson, two good special teams players, to be active.
I do not. Still too warm for that.
About 12 degrees and not windy. Excellent conditions. Neither team should have trouble throwing or handling the ball.
I'm not sure, but it could be a huge factor in the game.
I think it's a game-planning and special teams thing. I think they want Burks on the field to control Trubisky's scrambling and handle Tarik Cohen out of the backfield. Scrambling first. He could be a spy.
Yeah, I agree. But the last three weeks of the season are telling. We'll know if they're a true No. 2 seed or a pretender in these next two weeks.
I don't think it's the healthiest ever. But they have been as healthy throughout the year as any season I can remember this decade.