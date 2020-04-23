Packers draft live blog with Tom Silverstein

He's a 4.5 guy who plays faster than that. He's got a long wing span and big hands. He was a JC transfer so he's still developing. He's kind of slender and that could be a problem against NFL corners. Not a good blocker either. Great returner.
He's going to have to move up to get one. I don't think Baltimore is letting Murray or Queen get past them. Queen could go to New Orleans at No. 24.
Wouldn't bet on it. SF would love an OT. Tampa Bay would love one to protect Brady.
They lost Emmanuel Sanders, so yes.
I believe this is medium dark. It's damn good.
Not when you consider it was the Raiders. Gruden and the Raiders love speed. I wouldn't have been surprised with any of the three coming off.
We're a notch below. But we'll pick up as the pick gets nearer.
Sorry, I haven't heard anything about that.
There are no moderators. I am the moderator. I am the combing through hundreds of comments, typing out answers, posting photos and keeping an eye on the TV. Sorry if your question did not get in. However, if you subscribe you will definitely get your question answered in OT.