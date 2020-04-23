Packers draft live blog with Tom Silverstein

I think 24. He would have to give up a fourth to get that high.
They'll come later in the round.
They need speed and an inside linebacker.
Yes. Queen and Murray are probably taken in the 20s, Baun probably in the second round. But we'll seel.
Well, the Packers haven't started off-season workouts, so I'm not sure. They start on Monday. But it's going to be classroom learning on the internet and probably some individual workouts.
He has to. I don't know if he can play outside in the NFL.
No, typically with a guy like him teams wait until after the draft, see what kind of edge rushers they might get. I still wouldn't rule out him coming to GB if the Packers can't get an ILB today.
That run won't start until about 12, 13.
From people I've talked to, he's not a Round One guy.
Jenkins is probably going to be their long-term future at center. He has a chance to be dominant in the middle. That's more his natural position.
Yeah, it's a little sketchy. But I guess it doesn't matter because of the new drug policy. It's not going to be a nick on his record.
They will most definitely keep him and see if he can be a future starter.
They are classic defensive line busts who were great athletic testers but not good football players. You can find those guys all over the first round over the years.
I don't think they'll have a chance at Ruggs or Lamb. I would think it would be for Murray, Queen or Jefferson.
Well, those were Ted's picks, so I don't know. But he does like good testers like MVS, Darnell Savage, Gary, etc.... But it has also led him to guys like Alexander, Jenkins, Sternberger....
I think he's near his ceiling. He's not going to get any faster. He's pretty smart and so I don't think he's been held back that way. But there should be some improvement.
No, not different at all.