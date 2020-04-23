Packers draft live blog with Tom Silverstein

I seriously took it once, but it wasn't officially monitored. Plus I cheated.
I've never paid much attention to that, but book smarts doesn't necessarily translate into football smarts. I've seen some smart guys who just don't get what it takes to play football.
Panthers will probably take him, but if not Houston would.
No, most teams don't value it much at all. The game is changing and the Packers have not adapted as well as others.
I agree with you about Cook. I think Sternberger has a lot of potential. I wouldn't give up on Tonyan yet. Those two could be good enough for this offense.
I know there are scouts who think Brown is the best player in the draft. He's really good.
He asked for a ton of money when he hit free agency, but his agents were bluffing and the Packers should have known that. Both sides blew it.
Gutekunst may have sent him some guys to look at, but my guess is he had very little input.
His position coach, Virgil Knight, once told me he called him "Velcro" because once he got his hands on you, you were done.
Boy, I'm not sure if he's ever going to play again. That injury was horrific.
I don't really have five. There are too many options as we sit here right now.
I don't see why they wouldn't just let him compete for a spot. No guarantee Tua is going to start.
They did some video workout thing together.
Just Anthony Thomas going ahead of Wirfs.
He claimed he talked to him a little about personnel, but no way should he be influencing picks. I don't think Gutekunst would do that.