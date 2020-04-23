Packers draft live blog with Tom Silverstein

The tackles are a matter of beauty in the eye of the beholder. I thought Wirfs was better, but Thomas has big-time potential as a Pro Bowl left tackle. He has a chance to be the best pass blocker of the group.
ESPN has been holding onto the picks this year and I'm not following Twitter, so that could explain it.
Jeudy. Ruggs might wind up being the best, but Jeudy is such a good route runner. Fun to watch.
I don't think it's this year.
Big receivers are typically long striders so there could be something in that. But I don't think they're looking for straight-line guys.
Raise your hand if you're sick of the Rodgers waiting in the Green Room story.
Crosby was a pretty good pick.
Dude, we're at pick No. 6.
Too high for him. But QBs are always overdrafted.
Jenkins was a great pick. The best pick of that draft. Yeah, whoever suggested him should take the next O-lineman.
I doubt they pay that much attention to it. I would bet they consider football IQ more than they do a standardized test.
It's a joint effort. They decided in light of the circumstances, they would team up for the draft.