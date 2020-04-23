Packers draft live blog with Tom Silverstein

Who is a difference-maker left on the board after Murray was selected?
That's a good question. They're going to have to figure out some other options. I still think Matthews is an option and there are still possibilities in the draft. I don't think they can fill the spot with Burks, Bolton or Summers, but who knows? I do agree that it is a huge problem for them. I just don't know if Queen would have solved it. Murray would have.
I like the pick. I think you have to be always thinking quarterback because of the injury factor and the declining play of Rodgers. He still has time left, but every year it goes down and you never know when a guy is going to fall off the cliff. I don't know if Love is the guy, but I like the fact they've served notice on Rodgers that there's someone here after his job.
I can't believe the poll results.
The poll in the live blog on whether our readers liked the pick is 50-50. I mean, it was just 286-286. #Packers fans are definitely split on the selection of QB Jordan Love.
I wouldn't necessarily say that, but I don't think the gap is as big as 15 to 100.
OK folks, I just got the email from the Packers that they will be getting Gutekunst on a conference call at 11:45 p.m. Then they will have Love.
