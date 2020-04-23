Packers draft live blog with Tom Silverstein

A scout just texted me the emoji with both eyes wide open.
Can't wait to hear from Gutekunst about this pick.
OK, hang on, I'm going to post a poll.
The thing with Rodgers is that he only has two more years of signing bonus proration left on his contract after this year at $11.5 million a piece. They can get rid of him in two years and be in good shape from a cap standpoint.
Did you think it was a bad pick when they took Rodgers in '05. Many people did and look what it meant for the franchise. You can't pass up a franchise QB when you're QB is 36 years old. If you think this is the guy, then you grab him.
Love is a bit of a project and will need two years of seasoning so the timing is pretty good. Plus, Rodgers gets hurt a lot. They've never had a guy who can win games when he goes out. At least they'll have a guy with some big-league talent to come in if he gets hurt.
You're trying to win every year. The GM's job is look out for what's best for the franchise. If this guy is any good, it means the Packers will have gone three decades with three QBs. Why wouldn't you want that?
You're not punting on the next three seasons. Favre was raw as can be and not ready to staart and they found a way to win with him. They're protected if Rodgers gets hurt. Who exactly at No. 30 was going to change the fortunes of this season. When you're picking 30th, there's no one like that on the board.
I still haven't seen terms of the deal. Has anyone seen it yet.
They were taken in the same place. The draft doesn't lie. Players are taken where they should be taken. No one thought Rodgers was that good back in '05 otherwise they would have taken him.
Not necessarily. They gave up a fourth that is practially a fifth because it's so late. Not that much to move up four spots.