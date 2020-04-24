Packers draft live blog with Tom Silverstein

Oh, we've got a trade. 49ers now have the Vikings pick.
49ers will probably take a WR here. Possibly Aiyuk.
Aiyuk fits the speed guys they like.
Could be a TE too, Could be Kmet.
I don't think that's a big loss for the Packers. Not a big receiver and not necessarily built for the NFC North.
I think durability will be a question mark with Aiyuk.
But they did well with Deebo Samuel last year, so who knows?
I don't think that's necessary.
I'm going to keep saying it, Jonathan Taylor.
They were looking for someone to take some pressure off him. They like to use multiple tight ends.
That was for a question why SF would want Kmet.
Miami needs more offensive line help, but with Ruiz off the board, they could for safety. Maybe LSU's Grant Delpit or Alabama's McKinney.
Packers move up. Looks like they're going to take Queen here. That's my guess.
It's only going to take a fifth for the Packers to move up.
What if Packers take Jordan Love?
It's a Brett Favre-Aaron Rodgers redux. The future QB of the Green Bay Packers is Jordan Love.
I'm not sure who they were jumping ahead of there for a QB. They must have felt Miami was shopping that pick to others and really wanted Jordan Love.
Remember, the Packers had a bunch of QBs they were going to bring in for visits and Jordan Love was one of them. They are serious about preparing for life after Rodgers.
The thing I like about this pick is that it provides Rodgers with competition. He's not going to be able to do whatever he wants from this point on.