Packers draft live blog with Tom Silverstein

I guess teams are just confident they're getting the players they want. I think there are a lot of even grades in this part of the draft. I think now there are going to be more unusual picks, ones we weren't expecting.
New Orleans could definitely take him. Baltimore could take him. New England could do it.
I think Philly gets Jefferson at No. 21. Jacksonville may take Chaisson.
The race for Jordan Love is going to kick in pretty soon.
No, not really. I thought he was more of a candidate for the Giants in the 2nd.
So, as I said, Philly takes WR Justin Jefferson and then it's up to Minnesota.
Vikings need a CB in the worst way.
They could take Jeff Gladney from TSU.
They don't need a safety. They could use a tackle. Maybe they reach for Ezra Cleveland.
Given the problems they had with his brother, probably not.
Taylor might get picked in the first.
Interesting pick. Jefferson is dropping. I could see the Vikings taking him even though their need is CB.
I do. Doesn't seem logical but I wonder if John Schneider would take Taylor at No. 27.