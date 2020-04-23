Packers draft live blog with Tom Silverstein

Taylor is a better fit for Green Bay because in December and January he's going to be hard to bring down. Swift is more highly rated because he's so good in the passing game. But he's not as solidly built and is more like Aaron Jones.
Yes. The only one I would take there is Jefferson. But he'll be gone. Maybe Aiyuk or Shenault.
He'd be a good running back in the second or third round.
I don't think so. I think he's a second rounder. Would be a reach here.
This is a keep your fingers crossed pick. He has a chance to be really good. Also might be very average.
He's got long arms and good feet, but he's not a run blocker. He is not the RT the Packers would need.
There's been no indication of interest, but I wouldn't rule it out. if the Packers don't get an ILB in the draft.
I don't think he's ready to run a defense. He's pretty light. He can fly, but I think Murray has a high football IQ and is bigger.
He had 8 1/2 sacks last year.
They could have gotten him in the second round I think.
But the corners were coming off the board.
I doubt it. More likely they hold it up for someone to obtain their pick.
There's still time. Jefferson is on the board. Chaisson is on the board. Taylor is on the board. Dobbins and Swift are on the board.