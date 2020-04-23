Packers draft live blog with Tom Silverstein

If you absolutely love the guy you're about to take.
That's probably the case or they were making Tampa Bay think that.
Anybody see what SF got from TB?
Maybe Indianapolis at No. 44 or Jacksonville at 42. Someone who needs a QB.
There's a lot of debate about that. Maybe USC's Austin Jackson. But I think most of the ones left are 2nd rounders.
The rich get richer. This is just a great pick for the 49ers. They had to let Brentson Buckner go, traded him for a first-round pick and replaced him with second best DL in the draft.
Not a surprise at all. It's the perfect pick for the 49ers. It's like everything fell into place for them, and they got an extra fourth-round pick. John Lynch is a genius.
I was told the Packers had interest, but there was no way they were getting up that high to take him. It was a pipe dream.
My former colleague Cliff Christl just informed me that Joe Burrow's dad, the guy who played at Nebraska, played for the Packers in 1976. A cornerback who played three games.
Great pick by the Broncos. Too bad they don't have a QB to throw him the ball.
Murray, Murray and Murray.
No. They're just guys Gutekunst and his staff probably have been following and had some interest when they came out. They're basically in tryout mode.
Do you consider second and third round picks not expensive?