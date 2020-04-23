Packers draft live blog with Tom Silverstein

It sounds like we had some technical difficulties to start out. I hope the NFL doesn't have these problems. It looks like it's fixed on the desktop. Is it OK on mobile?
Probably just one for this upcoming year. They need an ILB.
I like Pittman a lot. But it would be at the end of the second round. Not fast, but just a good receiver who gets open.
Yes, I think there will be one, but I don't know what form it will take. I hope they just keep it safe. The last thing we want is for the season to start and then have to be stopped.
I don't think he's worth a first-round selection. But he's close. You have to go back to his junior year. His senior year wasn't nearly as good. You have to figure out why that is.
Burrow, Young, Okundah, Wirfs and Tua.
Definitely intriguing. He's a Randall Cobb type except he's not an accomplished receiver. You'd have to figure out how to use him. You can't just line him up and go. But he's a great returner and would be a huge boost on special teams.
Doubtful. More likely in the fourth and beyond.
Maybe at No. 36 with the Giants. When I was at UW's Pro Day, they spent a lot of time with him. But that was before they had signed Blake Martinez. I still think they might take him there.
I couldn't agree more. You cannot go into the season with what they now. And the guys after Queen and Murray aren't that good. I asked a scout if any were better than Martinez and he said no.
He said some are faster, but all-round they aren't better.
I think they're moving up more for the positioning so that they are in position to get one of two or one of three guys they value equally. So, it could be Murray or Queen, or it could be Anthony Thomas, if he falls for some reason, or it could be for Justin Jefferson.
Thank you!
Do you mean Brooks from Texas Tech? He would be OK in the second, but I really think it's worth Chasing one of the top two. Brooks is short. He's only 6-foot That's a problem. He's got long arms, but I still would go for Murray if possible.
If they want to get up to 15, they'd have to give up their first, second and third. That's a lot.