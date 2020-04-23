Packers draft live blog with Tom Silverstein

Greetings everybody, welcome to the 2020 JSOnline and PackersNews live blog of the NFL Draft!
I hope everyone is safe and healthy and hanging in there during this difficult time. The coronavirus pandemic has certainly changed everything for all of us and yet here we are, our first live blog since the NFC Championship game.
It's going to be a long three days and I'm solo here, so please forgive me if I take a break or two to get a bite to eat, refill my coffee or let the dog out.
In case you were wondering, I'm in my home office, where I'm connected in every way you could think of and will be able to take part in the press conferences the Packers are setting up throughout the draft.

OK, time to answer some questions.
Holy cow, there's a lot of them.
Regarding moving up, you never know for sure. Gutekunst is aggressive and says he likes to explore all the possibilities. I think he's considering to move up to get one of the two top outside linebackers, Patrick Queen and Kenneth Murray, or try to get into the mix for one of the top four offensive tackles.
I think they have hung onto him because it's not costing them anymore than it normally would and they need to see where they are after the draft. His cap number isn't that high, so they can afford to hang onto him for now.
Scout I talked to said middle to the end of the second round on him.
Probably OT, RB and Edge maybe.
Yes, I think he would be very interested in either one of those two. Jefferson could help the offense right away. He's a slot receiver and he's smart.
I disagree. I'm not sure a dozen WRs will be gone by then, although it's possible. But there is talent to be had at the end of the second and throughout the third. He could still take one with this second and move up in the third to get another. Aside from the big four there are no sure things at WR. Just a lot of good talent with different abilities.
I would take Murray ahead of Queen. I would not trade up for Queen. He's got some bust potential. He's not as big and he's only done it for one year. To me, Murray is worth trading up for and Queen isn't.
Hmm, maybe between 9:30 and 10.
They're all needs. You probably don't want to hear it, but it's about getting the best available players in the early rounds. Playmakers.
Up if you can get Murray or one of the top four tackles.