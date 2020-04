Packers draft live blog with Tom Silverstein

If you didn't get your question answered or just want to keep talking Packers after the first round is over, you're in luck. We will be conducting an "overtime" session so we can keep the discussion going. You will have to be a subscriber to participate. If you aren't a subscriber, it's cheap and it's easy to do. Just click here . This offer will give you access to all our Packers coverage. So, hang around and enjoy a little bonus time with your host, Tom Silverstein, right after GM Brian Gutekunst addresses the media following the first-round pick.