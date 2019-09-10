Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

OK everybody, this will have to do it, final question of the day. I went 8-8 before the season but that's looking light right now. I bumped that up to 9-7 last week but was anticipating a loss at Dallas. Guess I'd have to lean to 10-6 now. But there's a lot of season left. Teams' fortunes can turn on a dime in this league, and that can happen multiple times in a season. But the Packers' defense is unquestionably improved, and the offense seems to be starting to come around. An injury to any one of several guys could change things in a big way, but I guess I have to say 10-6 at this point. Thanks everyone for coming by and sharing your thoughts and opinions, very much appreciated. Thanks especially to all our subscribers, you help pay for the thorough coverage we provide. Also remember you can get the Packers New app subscription for $4.99 a month, that's a great deal. And with that, we'll call it a chat. Until next week, take care everybody.