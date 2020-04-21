Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

That's definitely one school of thought. The one thing you don't know is whether there's a guy in that first or second tier of WRs who they think is better than the others. For instance, there might be teams that think Jefferson is the top WR, and if you can get him after the other three guys (Jeudy, Ruggs and Lamb) then you do it. I know a couple scouts who are really high on Aiyuk and think he's a notch better than everybody after the top four guys. In that case there's an argument for picking him later R1 rather than somebody else in R2. But as you suggest there's also the approach that evaluations can be wrong, and if there's all these good WRs you have just as good a chance to get a better one in R2 than mid to later R1, so take another position and then take your chances on a different WR in R2. I don't really have a feel for who would be more NFL-ready. I'm not sure teams do either. I don't know that the Packers knew Jennings was ready to contribute as much as he did until they got him on the practice field. Just from what a couple scouts have told me, the Baylor WRs come from a simple system, and their adjustment to the NFL seems to take longer than others, so that would argue against Mims being a big contributor as a rookie.