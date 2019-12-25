Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

I'm surprised the receiving corps, and especially Valdes-Scantling and Allison, haven't improved more over the course of the season. Now, the season isn't over, and you never know, one of them might have a big game or two in January, but I thought they'd be playing at a higher level by this point. But as I said earlier, I know it sounds strange to say because these guys are receivers (not tight ends or offensive lineman), but they do at least block well in the run game, and the Packers are becoming a run-oriented team because Jones is their best guy. So that has to be one of the reasons they're staying on the field. They have been cutting back on Graham's snaps the last couple weeks but they are still playing him more than I would. I don't know why Sternberger was inactive last week, he'd been blocking well besides bringing a little more speed to the position. Long and short of it, I agree on Graham -- I'd play Tonyan and Lewis more than him. The one thing with Valdes-Scantling, he has value as a guy who at last can run deep clear-out routes, and the defense has to honor his speed. I just don't know what the deal is with Grant, and why he hasn't gotten a shot yet.