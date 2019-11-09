Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

You're not alone in feeling that way, I've heard from other fans who feel similarly. As for my opinion, I'd agree there have been too many occasions the past couple years where he's passed up the easier throw, I would not disagree with that. Also, his history from his first year as a starter is that he has a tendency to hold the ball too long at times. I'd also agree that the OL is just fine, and that there's plenty of talent at WR. But Rodgers is a rare talent, has as much throwing talent maybe as anyone who's played the game. I also have to point out that Mike Sando's QB survey from the offseason again had Rodgers at the top of the top tier of QBs in the league. Sando's yearly study uses a tier-based scoring system by approximately 50 GMs, head coaches, offensive coordinators and QB coaches in the league, and it's by far the best barometer for how the league views the QBs. So that counts for a lot. He till makes a big difference -- look at last week's game. He didn't play well but made a couple plays against a really talented defense that Trubisky just can't make, and that (along with a really good defensive performance) won the game. But I will say that the reason it's so important for LaFleur and Rodgers to click is to get Rodgers playing like he did when he was in the running for MVPs, and that includes getting the ball out and taking what's there and not always trying to make the big play. His ability outside the pocket makes him special, but it shouldn't be the offense, I think that was the problem in the last couple years with McCarthy. I will say that in camp and again against the Bears, Rodgers seemed more willing to sit in the pocket rather than bolt early. Now it's about getting the ball out on plays such as the one that LeRoy and Tom went over in the X's and O's video, which as you say is definitely worth watching every week. But long and short, unless the injuries have taken a great toll on him, he's still a difference maker.