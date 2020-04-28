Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

OK everybody, this will have to be the final question. But thanks to all for coming by and sharing your thoughts and questions, so much going on with this team right now after that unusual Packers draft. This could be the last chat for a while, depending on what happens in the coming weeks with the pandemic, the football offseason, furloughs, vacation, etc. We'll just have to play this by ear, like everyone is doing with most everything. Now to your question Tom, I'm sure you're far from alone in viewing me as an apologist for this draft. I just think it's incredibly short-sighted to pan this draft -- or praise it or anyone else's draft -- before giving it two seasons to play out. As I said earlier in this chat, I think it's more than plausible that Dillon could have a bigger impact on the offense than a rookie WR would have, so if you're talking about addressing the 2020 season, that could be a big pick. He doesn't have to be a starter to be a really important addition. Now, it wholly depends on whether Gutekunst evaluated well, if Dillon is just an average back then it doesn't do much. But RBs have a much easier time making an impact than rookie WRs, and those QBR numbers with and without Jones on the field last year (referred to earlier in an earlier question) jump out at me and confirm what anyone watching the games should have seen -- that having a really good RB on the field made Rodgers and the offense a lot better. I'm not afraid to criticize the draft, I just see the logic to what they were doing and think it's stupid to pan a class before giving it a couple years. In this league teams get praised all the time for having a great draft because they filled positions of perceived need with well-known draft prospects in the early rounds, and then those guys end up being average players and the teams really didn't help themselves at all. So let's see how things look in two years. Agreed that not taking a WR anywhere could catch up to them in a couple years, because that's when someone from this class would be starting to blossom if he's good. But I get what they were thinking with the early picks in this draft. I have no clue whether it will be a good class, a bad one, or something in-between. Neither do you. Nor does anyone, including scouts around the league, and they have much more informed opinions than any of us outside observers. Gutekunst's first draft is not looking good because Jackson and Burks haven't panned out and there might not be any later gems (unless St. Brown or Valdes-Scantling takes off this year). It's fair to criticize that drafter. I'd argue that we should give this class two years. And with that, we'll call it another chat. Can't thank everyone enough for taking the time to share your thoughts, there was a deluge of questions so only got to a fraction of them but hopefully I answered the bulk of what was on your minds. Can't tell you how much I enjoy the back and forth with all of you. Thanks especially to our subscribers, as always, you foot much of the bill that makes our extensive coverage possible. If you're not a subscriber, the Packers News app is a great deal, 99 cents for the first month, then $4.99 a month thereafter for all our Packers news. Not sure when the chat will be back, so for now everyone, stay safe and healthy. Until next time, take care!