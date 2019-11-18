Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

I think his drafting has been pretty good. Not like New Orleans had in that draft a couple years ago -- the draft with Lattimore, Kamara, M Williams and Ramczyk is one of the best drafts by any team in recent memory. So not saying he's done anything like that. But if Alexander keeps improving and becomes a Pro Bowl-type guy, which is very much a possibility, that alone makes for a decent draft, a difference maker at a prime position. There are potentially a couple big misses in that '18 draft with Jackson and Burks in rounds 2 and 3, that's very true, but still not time to make final judgments yet. Valdes-Scantling looks like a pretty decent pick for the fifth-round, and while Scott has had a couple bad games, I'd say he's still looking like a good pick. Don't forget about St. Brown, for all we know he'd have been playing a lot now if he hadn't been lost for the season at the end of camp. Not calling it a great draft or a really good one, but I don't think it's bad. This year's draft looks promising. Savage looks like a talented player with a bright future, and Jenkins already is rock solid. As far as Gary, who knows? There have been numerous questions about him today, and all I can say is I still wouldn't be surprised if he ends up being a down lineman. I just don't think the drafts have been bad. Not suggesting they're all-time great drafts or anything like that, but certainly not bad, at least I wouldn't say so at this point. Maybe it will look different two years from now, but that's my take as of today.