Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

They don't have to do it right now, they have plenty of room to make whatever moves they want and do contract adjustments later. But I suspect they'll extend Bakhtiari at some point this year and lower his cap number for 2020. They don't want to go hog wild extending guys because you push too much money into future caps you can get in a jam down the road and have to cut or move on from players you really don't want to let go. But they should have a little more flexibility now as opposed to past years, because the cap is going to spike next year and in future seasons with the new CBA and upcoming TV contracts. There's some unknowns there too because of the economic fallout from coronavirus, we just don't know how the landscape is going to look when those TV and streaming negotiations commence -- the league wanted to start them after getting the CBA done, but those plans are on hold. Still, the NFL is TV's most bankable product by far, and I'd still bet heavily that the next TV and streaming deals will make huge jumps, just like all the TV deals in the past have. So the Packers can get away with pushing a little more money into future caps than they could have in the past if there's a player or two they really want to add.