Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

OK, this will have to do it, time to get other duties. But thanks for taking part and offering all your questions and comments. Madison has had his moments, doing OK. I don't think he has much chance at the 53 but he's a really good practice-squad candidate. He had a lot of trouble with shotgun snaps at center, had several really bad high snaps. They've been playing him only at guard the last two weeks, I don't think he's taken any center reps in that time. You see the athletic ability at times, the ability to swing his hips and make a reach block, for instance, but he did miss a year of football and is making the transition for tackle to guard. I'd bet heavily on practice squad for him. And with that, we'll call it another chat. Thanks again everyone for checking in. If I didn't get to your question, try again next week, we'll be doing this every week all season long. And thanks to all you subscribers, covering the team like we do takes a lot of resources, and your subscriptions go a long way toward footing that bill. Many thanks. There will be plenty to talk about next week, so until then, take care everybody.