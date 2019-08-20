Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

Probably on the roster right now, though not saying that for sure. Gutekunst said that at his last press conference, though you can't take public statements like that as gold. I just don't see him trading anything of worth to get a backup he thinks might be marginally better than what he has. Maybe someone who LaFleur has worked with will get cut, that's always a possibility. There just aren't many good backup QBs in this league. I'd go with Boyle if I were them. Kizer probably had been having the slightly better camp, but he's had a couple bad INTs in recent practice. Boyle has more throwing talent IMHO. Wilkins actually has looked OK as the No. 4, all things considered. Slippery getting out the pocket, throws OK on the run. Just slight of build (193 pounds).
Savage clearly at the top of that list, he's a starter. Gary will play a lot. Jenkins is still in the running for the LG starting job, and it could end up being one of those things where if Taylor gets hurt during the season and misses a game or two, he might not get his job back. I don't know about Sternberger for this year, he didn't do much in camp and missed almost two weeks with the concussion. Tonyan is clearly ahead of him.
He is, though Davis clearly is their best return guy, and in practice I think it was Tuesday (maybe Monday) made a big play downfield on a contested catch. If I had to bet now, I'd bet on him making it as the primary returner. But they do have to think about the injury history, he has been hurt a lot, including in this camp (stinger that sidelined him for about a week).
I have to say, I did not get the feeling LaFleur was the primary target going in. I don't know that as a fact, only Murphy really knows what his feelings were about the candidates when he determined who would get interviews but before he actually talked to them. But he certainly gave the impression that he felt pretty good about a couple of the candidates (McDaniels, Gase) after talking to them but then felt great about LaFleur's interview. So he decided why mess around when he knows this is the guy he likes best. I don't know if anything anybody told him something about LaFleur going into the interviews that made him inclined to like him more than the other candidates going in. But Murphy gave off the sense that he just really liked LaFleur's interview better than the others.
It's not a given. They paid him a $500,000 bonus, which is a lot of money but not so much that they wouldn't cut him, not like the $5M they paid Graham. He's 35, that's ancient for his position. If I were the Packers I'd be concerned that he'll decline during the season, that can happen with older guys. He's a good blocker but even that can slip as the season goes on for a guy his age. Close call on him, I wouldn't bet much either way.
I agree with ESPN.com on that, Murphy is very much on the line as the head of football -- he hired the GM and the coach, so his guys are in place in both those two most important positions. I don't know if the executive committee on its own would do anything if the team struggles for a couple more years, but if there's a groundswell from the board of directors as a whole it's a possibility.
Don't forget about Allison. He hasn't had the kind of camp where he's just jumped out, but Rodgers trusts him, they have a pretty decent chemistry. Kumerow does get open and catch the ball. I still think he needs to show it against other team's starters, but he's repped more with the starters vs. the starting defense as camp has gone on and made his share of catches. If he keeps doing it and doing it, sure, he could work into the top three. But all those guys, including ESB, are going to play a fair amount through the course of 16 games and even within a game.
They can re-sign those guys without making the moves you suggest. Allison really isn't that expensive ($2.8M), and if I'm them I want to see just how good he is over 16 games. Taylor could end up getting cut. Not saying I'd bet on it, he's been fine in camp, but that's one that could happen if Jenkins keeps getting better in the next two weeks.
I asked that of another reporter in camp about a week ago, I think he put the over-under at nine games. Based on King's career to date guess I'd take the under.
I wouldn't play Rodgers in Week 4, no way. It's not the big injury you worry about so much as the smaller injury (sprained ankle, whatever) that could affect his performance in the opener. I'd try to get him in for this week, but it will depend on how hard the Field Turf is in that stadium and how Rodgers' back is feeling. I'd err on the side of caution with the back. Amos has looked fine. Not a guy who makes wow plays, just seems like he's in position almost all the time, can't remember him getting beaten deep -- he probably has at some point in camp, but I'm not remembering it. Just seems like a solid, smart, dependable player.
Maybe, but it seems to me back issues don't just go away for a guy his age and who's played as long as he has, even if it's not real serious right now. They tend to crop up every once in a while, and you never know what might happen to make it worse. Definitely something that can be managed, he still could easily play into his 40s, but the injuries have piled up with him the last two years (broken collarbone, MCL and tibial plateau fracture, concussion and now this). You just can't mess around at QB in this league, that position is just way too important. It's an expensive insurance policy that I'd buy if I were them. Maybe you'll end up being right, we'll see.
I'm going to go through the roster in detail later today, but I could see them keeping four, which would mean Lewis would make it. A lot of moving parts on roster decisions. The number of TEs in part depends on the numbers they keep at the other offensive positions. If they need an extra spot for OL or RB or WR, then maybe only three TEs.
I'm guessing not but you never know. His remaining salary for the year is $2.6M, not prohibitive. But if teams know you're looking to trade a guy at this time of year, they also know you're probably going to cut him, so they usually are willing to wait for you to cut him.
OK, this will have to do it, time to get other duties. But thanks for taking part and offering all your questions and comments. Madison has had his moments, doing OK. I don't think he has much chance at the 53 but he's a really good practice-squad candidate. He had a lot of trouble with shotgun snaps at center, had several really bad high snaps. They've been playing him only at guard the last two weeks, I don't think he's taken any center reps in that time. You see the athletic ability at times, the ability to swing his hips and make a reach block, for instance, but he did miss a year of football and is making the transition for tackle to guard. I'd bet heavily on practice squad for him.