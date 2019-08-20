Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

Yeah, the King injury has to be a big concern, he's a pretty talented player at a really important position. His injury is one big red flag. I'm thinking they probably won't even mess with trying to play or maybe even practice him in the preseason. They really need him healthy and on the field, though whether he'll hold up physically is very much in doubt. I looked this up a week or so ago, it's in a column that will be running in our season preview section. But King and Alexander played in only two full games together last season, and most of the first half in two others. Otherwise, at least one (usually King) and was injured. The two full games were the opener and the Rams. The Rams scored 29 points in that game, but that was actually their season low until Gurley's knee acted up the last month. And Hekker punted seven times, which was his season high, and converted a fourth down on a pass off a fake punt. So that was eight times the defense got a stop on third down against what was the league's best offense at that time. Point being, the Packers' D was noticeably better when both those guys were on the field. We'll have to see how King's health holds up, but his history is not good. As for Josh Jones, he has some mystery illness that the team won't reveal, and he hasn't been in the locker room to talk about. He's been out about a week now.