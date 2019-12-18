Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

OK everybody, this went really fast but it's time to end this chat, other duties to get to. But thanks all for coming by. I don't have a great answer for you other than maybe staying out of third down altogether. Earlier in the season the penalties were a big issue in the third-down woes, they'd get behind the chains on early downs and then face third and medium or more. But I don't think that's been as much the case the last few weeks. They game plan for third downs, so they can use some improvement in their plans for third down too. Again, maybe if they get the ball to Jones more now (run and pass) -- I think they were smart to manage his workload all season, but time to pull out all stops now -- they'll get third-and-short more often. That would do wonders for their third-down conversion rate. And with that, we'll call it a chat. With Christmas on Wednesday next week, obviously no chat that day. But we'll see what we can do about doing one, even if a shorter chat, on Thursday or Friday. We'll keep you updated, just check back on the Packers News home page next week. Thanks to all of you for coming by, as usual way too many questions to get to most let alone all, but thanks for coming by and sharing your thoughts. Big game this week, there will be plenty to talk about next week and beyond. So until our next chat, take care everybody, and Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all!