Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

If I understand you right, you're basically asking whether, all things being equal, would it help the offense more to get a TE or WR. It's an interesting question, because there are good arguments on both sides. In fact, you maybe could argue it doesn't matter, a difference maker at either would provide similar impact. A wide receiver of that caliber would add a more explosive element to the offense, and they sure could use it. I'd probably want to solicit the opinion of some scouts and coaches about this, but just going off the cuff I'd actually lean toward TE. If you look at the teams with the better tight ends in the league, those guys can make a difference, especially if they can block, because the outside zone is such an important part of LaFleur's offense. SF certainly makes great use of Kittle, and that's the same offense LaFleur runs. I realize this isn't a real strong answer, and to a large degree as I said early it probably doesn't matter, getting a good player at either position would make a bid difference. But I'm actually inclined to say that if they a pick came up in R2 and they had a WR and TE rated the same, I'd be inclined to take the TE. Now, with how strong this WR class is, I don't know if it's likely they'd have the top available WR and TE when they picked rated the same -- I'd guess the WR would be ranked higher -- but it's an interesting question. Maybe I'm all wet here, but I think TE has become an undervalued position in this league.