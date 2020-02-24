Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

That's a big question, and though I know all the basics that have been reported, I haven't consulted any sources on it. So this is just kind of off the top of my head. It strikes me as maybe an OK deal for the players, the guys at the lower end of the scale are getting a decent raise, and I read something yesterday that the players could get as much as 49 percent of the pie (not 48.5) if the league makes certain revenue benchmarks (the story didn't specify the benchmarks but suggested they were realistic). I know 0.5 percent might not seem like a lot, but when we're talking about that kind of money, it is a lot. The improvement in pension and benefits are important too, they help everybody, not just the guys who get paid well. They are giving up a lot in playing that 17th game, so they need to get absolutely as much as they can in return. I read something by former NFL lineman Geoff Schwartz who said the players should push more for extra years of health care (I think right now it's five years after they retire) over less practice time/pads work in camp. Kind of my gut feeling is it's a decent deal for the vast majority of players -- most guys only play a few years in the league at best -- it's not a bad deal. It had a few more jobs (two to the roster, I think two to practice squad) and raises the minimums a decent amount. I'd need to talk with a couple agents I really trust before saying whether it's a good deal for the players. Off the cuff I'm inclined to think it might be about as good as they're going to do, maybe the one thing I'd worry about is the point Andrew Brandt brought up about not having an opt-out -- 10 years is a long time, and a lot could change in the meantime. But the big upside is, if the 17 games helps grow the game internationally over the next decade -- right now international media rights bring in minimal revenue -- then the players will get a big cut of that money too.