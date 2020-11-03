Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

They have a lot of needs, but really, I think that's the case with pretty much everybody in today's NFL. It's just almost impossible to build a complete team like the Cowboys of the early '90s or even the Packers of 1996. Free agency makes it impossible to keep everybody. Greatest needs are ILB and WR but there are plenty of others. Tackle is right there there assuming Bulaga won't be back, Tight end is a big need -- Sternberger has some talent but we didn't see nearly enough in his rookie season to say whether he's going to be a good player. You can never be too strong on the DL and they had plenty of run-stopping issues, so they could use help there. I think RB is a significant need, because they don't want to be in position where their offense kind of collapses without Jones, which would have been the case last season if he'd gotten hurt. RBs are too susceptible to injury to have it all depend on the one guy, so they need another guy who's a real threat (a better pure RB than J Williams, though J Williams is a good guy to have on the team). You always need CBs in this league, too. I have to think they can get at least some help at TE or WR in free agency -- maybe one of the better TEs, or a veteran slot receiver -- in free agency. And stopgap guys at ILB and DL. But they will have to draft at WR and ILB too.