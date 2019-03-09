Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

There's a flip side to this too that warrants consideration. To be good in personnel you have to make ruthless decisions, and I'm sure you've heard the axiom about better to get rid of a player a year early than a year late. More mistakes are made by keeping guys too long than not long enough. Lombardi was constantly getting rid of guys who helped him win, until the very end, his last team was getting old. Gutekunst made proactive decisions with Nelson, Matthews and Daniels. We can safely conclude he made the right call with Nelson. Matthews and Daniels are to be determined. I thought maybe they'd bring Matthews back as an ILB at a cheaper price, but I have to say I'm not going to going to rip him for not even offering a contract. He decided the defense needed to get younger and faster, and that the money saved on Matthews will be better used down the road (remember cap space rolls over to the next season), so he thanked Matthews and moved on. As I've said in these chats for a month, I probably would have kept Daniels at $8.1M for the pass-rushing depth, but I get why Gutekunst moved on there, too. Now, to your point, time could prove that Gutekunst made the wrong call on Matthews and Daniels. But Gutekunst is actually following a long-time, hard-line personnel approach that I think could just as easily be interpreted as a good sign that he's heartless enough to be good at this job. His decisions might be wrong, but IMO they're not clueless.