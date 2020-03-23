Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

This will have to be the final question, have some phone calls to make. But thanks to all for coming by and sharing your thoughts and questions, hope it provided at least a little respite during these strange and isolated times. As for your question, the risks of signing RBs to second contracts are real, as we've seen with Gurley and David Johnson, among others. I come down in the camp of extending him, mainly because if they do it this offseason or in camp I'm thinking they can get him at a very palatable price -- maybe $7M in real average (not new years, which would be higher). Do that and look to get two or maybe three more good years out of him. The risk with RBs is real, so there's a decent argument for not doing it. But he's such a good player, especially for this offense because of his receiving skills, that I'd take the chance at that price if he'll take it. With that, we'll call it another chat. Just want to say thanks again to all for coming by, far too many questions to get to them all, so if I didn't get to yours please try again next week. A special thanks as always to our subscribers, you make our work possible. And best wishes to you all during these difficult times, do everything you can to be safe and healthy. Until next week, take care everybody!