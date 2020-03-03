Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

I really like Lombardi's column and think they're really interesting, but I have to say I'm not sure I really understand the concept-coverage distinction, and how to tell the difference just watching a game -- I can't claim to do that. As for the SF debacles, they obviously were disastrous defensive performances, and Shanahan badly out-coached Pettine. I thought there was probably a little better than 50-50 shot the NFC championship game would cost him his job. That said, at least in my mind, what it should have come down to was whether LaFleur had someone in mind from his past that he felt really good about bringing in. If not, I get why he didn't make the change. If he just fired him and started an open search with no one in mind you just have no idea what you're going to end up with. And then you're also starting all over on defense, a new scheme but with a defensive roster built the last two years for this scheme. I take it you would have for sure fired Pettine, and there probably are plenty of head coaches who would have also. But I'm not convinced it was a no-brainer to fire him, and at least at this point understand why he didn't. I guess a lot of it comes down to why LaFleur didn't make the change -- he really hasn't talked about it in detail, only said he's not making a big decision like that based on one bad performance. Hopefully he'll reveal more as the offseason goes on. The Packers get another shot at SF next year, so we'll get a chance to see whether he Pettine really can't stop Shanahan's offense. That will be a huge game for him, and maybe you'll be proven right.