Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

Look, it's no secret I was very much in the camp of not liking the new structure. I like the clean lines of authority and accountability with a GM at the top, the coach and cap guy working for him. That setup turned this organization around when Harlan hired Wolf and gave him that authority. That said, there's more than one way to do it, and every structure has its weaknesses, there's no perfect way to do it. I still prefer the GM is football czar setup. And any potential problems in the current setup weren't likely to show up in the first year, those are things that might manifest themselves a couple years down the road. If there's sustained success, there could be jockeying with Murphy for who deserves the credit it for it, and who should have the more influence over football decisions if there's disagreement. If there's failure, with all three (Gutekunst, LaFleur and Ball) reporting directly to Murphy you have an opening for backstabbing and undermining in apportioning responsibility. It doesn't mean those things will happen, but it's very much in human nature for them to happen, especially with so much at stake. Murphy likes the advantages and talked right after the season about improved communication because of bi-weekly meetings consisting of him and the other three principals. So far, so good. But the success or failure of the setup will be determined over a longer haul, four or five years, not just one or two. As to the other part of your question, it's tough to precisely apportion credit for the improvement this year. But yeah, I think it skews toward personnel, the signings of the Smiths and Amos were huge. Collectively a bold move that really paid off.