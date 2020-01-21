Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

OK, this has to be the last question, other duties to get to. So many questions, the time just blew by. But the chats will continue throughout the offseason so if I didn't get to your question try again next week. It's hard to get much of a handle on Sternberger, though maybe he gave just the smallest of glimpses the last couple weeks, had three receptions including the TD on a scramble play against the 49ers. The surprising thing with him was he blocked decently, and that wasn't part of his MO coming out of college, he was pegged as more of a pure receiver. He's tough to get a handle on because he missed the first half of the season with the ankle injury, but he played more as the season went on, not less like some other guys, so that's a sign he has some promise. I don't know if they see him as a starter next year, that has to be at least a possibility, he seems to have passed up Tonyan late in the season. But he needs to make that big second-year jump to be a bona fide starter. Graham is gone, and while Lewis filled a niche, he'll be 36 next year, just not sure it's smart to bring him back at that age, they need to get younger and faster (of course, I thought the same thing last year). So the starting job is wide open. With that, we'll call it a chat. Thanks again to everyone for coming by, and I just want to say how much I've enjoyed the chats all season, very much enjoy all the varied questions and insights you take the time to share, I hope you know how much I appreciate it. You know your team, that is for sure. And a special thanks as always for our subscribers, who make our thorough coverage of this team possible. Remember, if you aren't a subscriber you can get the Packers News app for $4.99 a month, it's a great deal for all our Packers coverage, and there's a lot of it in the offseason. With that, we'll call it a day, but we'll talk again next week. Take care everybody!