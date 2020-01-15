Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

I'd say because going the year early than year late route is playing the percentages. I first learned about it hearing and reading about former St. Louis Cardinals baseball GM Branch Rickey. One of the deals he did was trade Dizzy Dean to the Cubs -- Rickey thought Dean's injury problems were going to be an issue. The Cubs were his greatest rival, and Dean had a good first year in Chicago. I'm sure Rickey caught hell for that. Then Dean fell off a cliff. So Rickey acquired Cubs prospects for a guy who had one good year left in him. The Packers were smart to move on from Cobb in my opinion. Maybe Cobb would be their second-best receiver, but would he really have made any difference? I doubt it. They needed to get Valdes-Scantling and Allison on the field. Now, both those guys have had disappointing seasons, but the Packers had to get them on the field to find out. And Allison did have a big catch last week. We all have our opinions on this, and I'm sure plenty of people agree with you that they should have kept Cobb. But I think they did what they had to do. His health was too precarious, and he'd lost explosiveness. That's my take.