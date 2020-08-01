Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

OK, this has to do it, I have to get out to Lambeau for open locker room. As for sitting those guys, no, I wouldn't consider it. They've had all those snaps all season together with the rest of the line, that group has been really really healthy, and all that work helps with timing and communication at the line of scrimmage, which really pays dividends at this point in the season. Plus, Bulaga and Linsley are talented players. The line is better with them than without them. Bulaga especially, Clowney plays left end mostly, I believe, so he'll be matched up with the RT most of the time. The Packers very much need Bulaga in this one, because Clowney was really disruptive last week against Philly. And with that, we'll call it another chat. Thanks to everyone for sharing your thoughts and questions, always good to know what's on your mind. Obviously a huge game this week, so we'll have plenty to talk about next Wednesday regardless of the outcome. And thanks especially to our subscribers, we couldn't cover the team in-depth like we do without your support. If you're not a subscriber, remember you can get the Packers News app for only $4.99 a month, that's a great deal for all our Packers coverage. Look forward to talking with you next week, until then take care everybody.