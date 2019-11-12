Packers chat with Pete Dougherty

I think a lot of us are wondering that. Let's start by acknowledging the truth. A very, very small percentage of us are qualified to understand scheme and play calling and all that at the NFL level, there's just so much that goes into it that we can't know. We just don't know what the read progressions are, or if somebody does something wrong (route running, not making the right read, etc.). So in that way this question is above my pay grade. But like you I wonder what happened to the rhythm of the offense, the getting the ball out fast, in the four games when Adams was out, compared to the last five games. We do know Rodgers always has wanted to hold the ball to get the big plays, to avoid interceptions, and knowing he often could escape if needed. So that's part of it, and he's not quite as good at escaping as before, so he'll have to adapt. There definitely are plays where guys aren't open, you can see that if you re-watch the games. So on those players Rodgers is stuck. LaFleur's early game planning has been pretty good all season, they've scored a lot on their early possessions. So maybe he's still learning how to make the adjustments from the second quarter on, that could be a factor as well.